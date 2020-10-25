Samsung launches the 8K Festival in India, offers discounts on QLED 8K TVs till October 31

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani
Samsung has launched 'The 8K Festival' under which it is offering its QLED 8K Televisions at discounted prices in India.
The South Korean electronics giant will offer these TVs at prices with discounts of up to ₹630,000.
The special offers on QLED 8K TVs will be available at Samsung's premium retail outlets across the country from October 24 to October 31.
Samsung is also offering its flagship foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold on the purchase of the 85-inch, 82-inch and 75-inch models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs.
On buying the 65-inch QLED 8K TV models, consumers will get a Galaxy A31 smartphone.
Consumers will be able to avail discounts across the QLED 8K range. It is offering discounts starting at ₹130,000 to ₹180,000 on the 65-inch models, ₹350,000 on 75-inch models and ₹500,000 to ₹630,000 on 82-inch and 85-inch models.
Apart from this, consumers can also avail cashback of up to ₹20,000 with EMI options starting from as low as ₹1,990 along with a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels.
Samsung’s flagship QLED 8K TV is equipped with an ‘Infinity Screen,’ with a screen-to-body ratio of 99 per cent. The TV’s audio features include Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) technologies Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR.
