Samsung’s M series line-up drives online growth

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
Samsung’s online smartphone business has grown by over 100 per cent compared to last year in value terms, as the company claimed to maintain a 25 per cent market share in the B2C online market.
“Not only are we maintaining that, but we will also continue to do so in the latter part of the year on the back of the new models that we're launching,” Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told BusinessLine. The company will launch two new models, the M30s and the M10s, along with an additional variant to the existing M30 smartphone ahead of the upcoming Diwali festive season.
Further, the company expects to sell over two million smartphones on online channels in the festive period leading up to Diwali and generating more than ₹ 3,000 crore worth of gross merchandise value. The M Series is expected to drive most of these sales volumes.
Warsi believed that online sales are far from plateauing and claimed that Samsung is driving “a large part of the online channels’ growth in India”. It (online market) maintains healthy double-digit growth of over 20 per cent,” he added.
Further, Warsi also said that the company’s portal, Samsung.com, is growing over 200 per cent, “year-to-date". “Our (site) samsung.com has also had a big makeover this year — on the platform side, on the user interface, on our delivery and logistics capabilities,” he said.
Echoing the views of other smartphone manufacturers, Warsi said that there is a growth clip everywhere for the smartphone category, despite the slowdown in the other sectors. He also said that business is good for Samsung in India. “Business in India is growing, whether it's in the offline or the online world,” he said. Commenting on fears of a slowdown in the tech industry, fuelled by reports of multiple lay-offs at Samsung itself, Warsi said they were “misplaced”.
The M series from Samsung straddles the mid-range segment, with prices broadly ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000. “The ₹10,000 to ₹16,000 bracket is perhaps the fastest-growing part of the market, which is great because it shows a lot of consumers wanting to upgrade and seek better experiences,” Warsi said.
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The original big phone now has an icing of new features making it even more powerful and productive
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...