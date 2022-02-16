Sandra Lee named MD of Kaspersky’s APAC region

Cyber security solutions company Kaspersky has appointed Sandra Lee as Managing Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Based in Kaspersky’s APAC headquarters in Singapore, she will report to Chris Connell, Vice-President for Global Sales Network (Kaspersky).

Prior to this elevation, Sandra led the company’s global vision for its channel partners for the past three years.

Sandra is handling the sales and channel leadership roles in Southeast Asia and APAC in the IT industry for 20 years.