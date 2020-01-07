Info-tech

SC rejects Centre’s plea challenging refund of Rs 104 cr ordered by TDSAT to RCom

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

File Photo   -  Reuters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the Centre’s plea challenging TDSAT’s order directing refund of around Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communication. A bench of justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat said, “We don’t find any merits in the appeal”.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) had on December 21, 2018 directed the Centre to return around Rs 104 crore after encashing bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore against spectrum charges of Rs 774 crore. The Department of Telecom has already adjusted Rs 30.33 crore.

Published on January 07, 2020
Reliance Communications Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Samsung India’s two top executives resign amid growing competition