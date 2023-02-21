Scrut Automation, a governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) automation platform, has raised $7.5 million in a funding round led by MassMutual Ventures, with existing investors, Lightspeed and Endiya Partners, increasing their stake.

Founded in 2021 by Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, Kush Kaushik, and Jayesh Gadewar, Scrut Automation provides an information security monitoring platform, aimed at helping small and medium cloud-native enterprises develop and maintain security posture, and comply with various infosec standards.

The platform plans to use the fresh capital to simplify risk management and infosec compliance for cloud-native SaaS, Fintech, and Healthtech companies - automating 70 per cent of manual tasks and reducing tool fatigue from managing disparate point tools for security.

Scrut said it will deepen its risk observability and management capabilities, as well as expand its presence in the US market with the assistance of MassMutual Ventures’ expertise.

The company currently works with customers in India, Singapore, and the US, providing them with a unified view of an organisation’s compliance posture.

Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, CEO and Co-Founder of Scrut Automation, said, “We at Scrut have been hyper-focused on helping CISOs and InfoSec Heads across cloud-native companies build and maintain a risk-first security posture, enabling them, in turn, to become more agile in managing their risk and security posture and simplify compliance across over 20 InfoSec standards with ease.”

The fresh capital infusion will help deepen product capabilities and expand market presence for mid-market CISOs, he added.

In the last few years, the frequency and intensity of breaches have increased drastically, which has made it imperative for cloud-native enterprises to continuously monitor their security posture, and comply with multiple frameworks across geographies, said the company.

