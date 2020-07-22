Server sales in India declines 22 per cent in Jan-March: IDC

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Overall servers sales in India fell 22.1 per cent to $232.1 million in January-March quarter, mainly due to lower spending by global internet giants and impact of Covid-19 pandemic, according to a latest IDC report.
The size of Indian server market was $298 million in the same period a year ago, according to the data published on Tuesday.
The share of Intel chip based or x86 servers, that accounts for 85.2 per cent of the total market value, declined 25.3 per cent to $197.7 million during the reported quarter on year-on-year basis from $264.9 million.
“The decline was due to the lack of spending from global hyperscalers and spillover of deals into the next quarter. The restriction on the movement of goods amidst the pandemic resulted in delivery constraints with customers waiting to materialise their previous orders before placing newer ones,” the report said.
According to IDC, the server market in India is expected to decline further in the second quarter this year due to Covid-19, affecting the financial and operational balance of the industries.
IDC expects recovery to start in the second half of 2020, owing to spending coming from the government agencies, bank refresh, and network modernisation projects from telecommunication vendors.
“In the first quarter of 2020, Dell Technologies emerged as the top vendor in the India x86 server market with a revenue share of 36 per cent and a revenue of $71.3 million,” the report said.
Key wins for Dell Technologies came from professional services, banks, high-tech semiconductor manufacturing companies, and telecommunication vendors.
“I am delighted to share that Dell Technologies has yet again secured the top spot in the Indian server market. I strongly believe that servers are the bedrock of modern data centres and this is clearly something that India businesses understand too,” Manish Gupta, Senior Director and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India said.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) came at second spot with a revenue share of 23.1 per cent worth $45.7 million.
“HPE picked up large orders from telecommunication vendors, professional services vertical, manufacturing, and federal government departments,” the report said.
Cisco ranked third with a revenue share of 8.8 per cent at $17.4 million. It was followed by Lenovo with revenue of USD 12.4 million accounting for 6.3 per cent share.
The non-x86 server market, however, grew by 3.6 per cent to $34.2 million revenue in the January-March quarter. IBM dominated the segment with $25.4 million revenue accounting for 74.1 per cent share. Oracle and HPE followed IBM with a revenue share of 14.6 and 11.3 per cent, respectively, according to the IDC.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...