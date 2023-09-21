ServiceNow, a NYSE-listed company that offers digital workflow solutions, has announced expansion of its Now Platform with the Now Assist family of solutions powered by generative AI.

Available in the Now Platform Vancouver release, Now Assist for IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery (HRSD), and Creator, bringing in the generative AI across all workflows on the Now Platform.

“This will help accelerate productivity, improve experiences, and increase agility for customers. To power new features within Now Assist, we are releasing a domain-specific ServiceNow large language model, built for the enterprise and optimized for productivity and data privacy,” a top official of the company said.

Improving Efficiency

“What we try to do with our generative AI solutions is that we are trying to do it for the workflows that our customers are using today,” Sumeet Mathur, VP and MD, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Centre, told businessline.

“If you have hundreds and thousands of agents helping solve problems where your customer, our generative AI solution, will make those agents a lot more efficient and productive,” he said.

“With our Vancouver release, we’re combining the power of the Now Platform with new generative AI features to bring AI-driven intelligence to every corner of the business, creating a catalyst for productivity and better enterprise experiences,” CJ Desai, President and Chief Operating Officer, ServiceNow, said.

ServiceNow has a huge presence in India with over 15 per cent of its global workforce of over 21,000 working in the country. It has two centres in India (Mumbai and Bengaluru).