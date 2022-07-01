Shopsy aims to clock around 100 million users by 2023

Bengaluru, Jul 1 Flipkart’s social commerce platform Shopsy aims to clock in around 100 million users by the end of 2023, as it marks one year of its launch in India.

Today, Shopsy has over 2.5 lakh seller-base with 150 million products ranging across fashion, beauty, mobiles, home, and more.

As it leverages the capabilities of Flipkart’s network and technological capabilities, Shopsy ensures higher levels of reliability and reach in every small city and town it is present in. With a commitment of democratizing e-commerce across India, nearly 70 per cent of Shopsy’s customers today come from tier 2 and beyond cities.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President, Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said, “we are delighted to share that our vision has seen commendable success over the past one year while positively contributing to the entrepreneurial sector in India. As we progress in our journey, we remain committed to enabling digital commerce for every individual in India thus, making shopping easily accessible and convenient for all.”

Shopsy has been growing, and over the last six months, it has recorded a 2.7 times increase in the units sold and a 4 times spike in the monthly new customer base.

The platform claims to have been a strong force for millions of sellers registered with manufacturers, artisans and weavers from across the country in addition to many enterprising women.

Introduced in July 2021, small business owners took sanctuary in Shopsy amidst the uncertainty brought by the pandemic, while it carved its way to social commerce in India.