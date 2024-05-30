Silly Monks, a small-cap listed company on the NSE engaged in digital entertainment and content distribution, has reported a turnaround after four ‘challenging years’. The company reported a net profit of ₹23 lakh in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, as against a loss of ₹3.81 crore in the same quarter previous year. It registered a revenue of ₹5.36 crore (₹3.21 crore) in the quarter.
For the full year, it reported a loss of ₹0.21 lakh as against a loss of ₹4.59 crore on a revenue of ₹22.23 crore (₹19.57 crore).
“The turnaround highlights the success of our restructuring and resource optimisation efforts,” Sanjay Reddy, Co-founder, Managing Director of Silly Monks, said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company was a digital marketing partner for films such as KGF, KGF - 2, Kantara, and Salaar. It is also working for Kalki 2898 – A.D., a Prabhas-starrer film slated for release next month.
“We launched an ESOP scheme to align employee interests with its growth trajectory to empower its workforce and cultivate a culture of customer centricity. The ESOPs will be 5 per cent of the total share capital,” he said.
