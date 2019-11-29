Skyworth to set up manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, likely to invest $ 100 mn

Light at the end of the tunnel
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
Skyworth Group, the Hong Kong-based $ 5 billion consumer electronics conglomerate, plans to set up a manufacturing base near Hyderabad which is likely to see an investment outlay of $ 100 million.
The company manufactures a wide array of products, including LED TVs, set top boxes, lithium batteries and white goods. Lai Weide, Board Chairman, Skyworth Group signed an MoU with Telangana Government in presence of K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Urban Development in Hyderabad.
As er their plans, Skyworth Group will make an investment of $100 million in phase 1 to set up a manufacturing base under the name Radiant Appliances & Electronics. It will be spread across in a 50 acre site.
Skyworth and METZ brand LED TVs are already into production. In its second phase of expansion, it is adding the manufacturing of latest generation Lithium batteries of electric vehicles, and wide array of white goods including air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines.
Lai Weide said, “Skyworth is highly encouraged by the electronics manufacturing industry supportive policies of Telangana government. Besides high quality manufacturing skills, scale of economy through very efficient supply chain, Skyworth will be bringing the futuristic products to Indian consumers. Along with up-scaling of the skills of the local people, Skyworth will undertake socially responsible initiatives.”
Wang Zenjun, Executive Vice President, Skyworth said, “India is very strategic market under Skyworth global expansion plan and it is noteworthy that quality, decision and latest technology AIOT products of Skyworth and Metz are well received by Indian consumers. Skyworth is committed to Indian markets and would continue to make substantial investments in India market in a phased manner.”
K.T.Rama Rao said, “Skyworth will generate employment opportunity of more than five thousand people.” While congratulating Skyworth for starting the manufacturing, he assured all possible support from Telangana government.
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,086)Taking bearish cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started ...
The rupee, on Thursday, weakened and closed at 71.6 after making an intraday low of 71.67 against the dollar ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...