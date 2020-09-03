Social Media

Account of Modi’s personal website hacked, confirms Twitter

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

Tweets seeking contributions to PM CARES fund via cryptocurrency removed

Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to the PM CARES fund through cryptocurrency. The tweets have been removed now.

The account goes by the handle narendramodi_in. Twitter said it has taken "steps to secure the compromised account".

However, it is not yet known who was behind the hacking or what kind of information was leaked.

"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," Twitter said in a statement.

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

Modi's personal Twitter account, which was unaffected by this incident, has over 61 million followers.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 03, 2020
Hacking
Twitter
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.