Account of Modi’s personal website hacked, confirms Twitter

Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to the PM CARES fund through cryptocurrency. The tweets have been removed now.

The account goes by the handle narendramodi_in. Twitter said it has taken "steps to secure the compromised account".

However, it is not yet known who was behind the hacking or what kind of information was leaked.

"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," Twitter said in a statement.

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

Modi's personal Twitter account, which was unaffected by this incident, has over 61 million followers.