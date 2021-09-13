After being hacked, Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter account restored

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
After being hacked, Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter account restored
The statement comes after a tweet from the official account criticising Tesla CEO Elon Musk over Bitcoin mining.
The Twitter account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore was restored hours after getting hacked.
"Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused," RCB tweeted from its official account on Monday.
The statement comes after a tweet from the official account criticising Tesla CEO Elon Musk over Bitcoin mining. The account access has been restored, and the tweet deleted, as per the statement.
Meanwhile, RCB captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in Dubai from England ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021, which will kick off on September 19. As per reports, after a six-day mandatory quarantine, the duo will join the team bubble in Dubai.
RCB will play their first match in IPL's second leg against KKR on September 20.
