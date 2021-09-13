After being hacked, Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter account restored

The Twitter account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore was restored hours after getting hacked.

"Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused," RCB tweeted from its official account on Monday.

The statement comes after a tweet from the official account criticising Tesla CEO Elon Musk over Bitcoin mining. The account access has been restored, and the tweet deleted, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in Dubai from England ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021, which will kick off on September 19. As per reports, after a six-day mandatory quarantine, the duo will join the team bubble in Dubai.

RCB will play their first match in IPL's second leg against KKR on September 20.