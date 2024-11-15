Social media platform Bluesky is experiencing a massive influx of users, with its user base now exceeding 16 million, as prominent figures and organisations exit X (formerly Twitter) amid concerns over upcoming terms of service changes.

Bluesky, from its official account, confirmed today that 10 lakh people have joined the platform in just the last day.

Notable departures from X include the Center for Countering Digital Hate, The Guardian, and former CNN anchor Don Lemon. Bluesky’s website attracted approximately 1.2 million visitors on November 6, surpassing Meta’s Threads website visitor count of 950,000, though Threads maintained higher app usage.

The platform, which opened for public registration in February 2024, has maintained an unusually high engagement rate, with CEO Jay Graber reporting that about 30 per cent of users actively post content – significantly higher than the typical 1 per cent posting rate on most social platforms.

Bluesky distinguishes itself through its decentralised structure built on the AT Protocol, offering users features such as algorithmic choice and self-managed moderation. Users can verify their accounts through domain name ownership, creating a more transparent identity system.

Originally conceived as a Twitter research initiative in 2019 under then-CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky evolved independently after Twitter’s acquisition by Elon Musk. The platform severed all legal and financial ties with Twitter following Musk’s takeover and launched as an invite-only beta in February 2023.

The recent surge in users has led to some technical challenges, with users reporting occasional service outages. The platform competes directly with X, Threads, and Mastodon in the microblogging space, allowing users to share short posts, images, and videos in messages known as “skeets.”

The true challenge for platforms like Bluesky will be to sustain this momentum beyond the initial surge. Similar exodus movements have often struggled to create lasting impact, as users eventually revert to established networks.

A notable example is Koo, the Indian social media platform that gained traction amid Twitter backlash in India but faced difficulties sustaining user engagement and funding, ultimately leading to its shutdown in July 2024.