Bot or not? Twitter to help users differentiate in 2021

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How tennis champions came, saw and conquered the pandemic
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Bot or not? Twitter to help users differentiate in 2021
Twitter is planning to build a new account type in 2021 that will make it easier for users to identify automated accounts and bots.
“Accounts that post to Twitter automatically, also called bots, can bring a lot of value to the service when they share things like earthquake reports or self-care reminders. But it can be confusing to people if it’s not clear that these accounts are automated,” Twitter said in a blog post
“In 2021, we’re planning to build a new account type to distinguish automated accounts from human-run accounts, to make it easier for people to know what’s a bot and what’s not,” it said.
The plans to build the new account type were announced along with Twitter’s new policies for account verification that will be enforced from January 2021.
ALSO READ: Twitter to start removing Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
Apart from automated accounts, the micro-blogging platform is also planning to create an account type specifically designed for memorial accounts.
“We know how important it is to preserve a Twitter account in memory of someone who has passed and we’ve talked about building Memorial Accounts before. In 2021, we’re planning to build a new account type specifically designed for memorialised accounts. This will also come with an updated policy for memorialisation and a new application flow to request the memorialisation of an account,” Twitter said.
The social media major has also started rolling out profile labels for political candidates, government accounts and state-affiliated media.
ALSO READ: Twitter to shut Persicope app by March 2021
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE