Bot or not? Twitter to help users differentiate in 2021

Twitter is planning to build a new account type in 2021 that will make it easier for users to identify automated accounts and bots.

“Accounts that post to Twitter automatically, also called bots, can bring a lot of value to the service when they share things like earthquake reports or self-care reminders. But it can be confusing to people if it’s not clear that these accounts are automated,” Twitter said in a blog post

“In 2021, we’re planning to build a new account type to distinguish automated accounts from human-run accounts, to make it easier for people to know what’s a bot and what’s not,” it said.

The plans to build the new account type were announced along with Twitter’s new policies for account verification that will be enforced from January 2021.

Apart from automated accounts, the micro-blogging platform is also planning to create an account type specifically designed for memorial accounts.

“We know how important it is to preserve a Twitter account in memory of someone who has passed and we’ve talked about building Memorial Accounts before. In 2021, we’re planning to build a new account type specifically designed for memorialised accounts. This will also come with an updated policy for memorialisation and a new application flow to request the memorialisation of an account,” Twitter said.

The social media major has also started rolling out profile labels for political candidates, government accounts and state-affiliated media.

