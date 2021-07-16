Clubhouse launches a new messaging system, Backchannel

Social audio room platform Clubhouse, in its latest update, has launched a new messaging system called Backchannel. The update has been rolled out for all Android and IOS.

Backchannel supports both one on one messaging and group chat. It has an optional second inbox for message requests.

The feature Can help users discuss their rooms in real-time.

"If you’re a speaker, you can use Backchannel to chat with your co-hosts, plan what question to ask next, or decide who to pull up from the audience. If you’re a listener, you can chat with your other friends in the audience any time you’re in a room. Just tap the airplane icon—or swipe left—to access the chat thread," Clubhouse explained in a blog.post.

It can also be used to send and receive questions from the audience as well as coordinate with other users while planning events.

Users can access Backchannel by tapping on the airplane icon on the bottom right of the app home screen and inside of rooms. From there, they will be able to see their messages. Users can also create private or group messages by tapping the pen and paper icon in the top right corner.

They can also search to find a user to create a new thread.

Users can send messages by tapping the airplane icon on a user's profile. This icon will only be visible if the user has messages turned on to everyone or follows the user.

"People you follow can message you and their messages will appear in the main tab," it said.

"Messages from people you don't follow go to your Requests inbox. To see these messages, go to the Backchannel and tap on Requests at the bottom of the screen. From there, you can tap in to see the content, or not open them if you'd like," it further explained in an FAQ.

By default, anyone on Clubhouse can send other user message requests. Users can choose to turn this setting off and only receive messages from people they follow by tapping the three dots at the top of the Backchannel.

In a group message, anyone can message the group even if they don't follow each other, and everyone can view messages in the group.

Only the group moderator can add and remove other group members, but everyone always can leave the group themself, it said.

Currently, groups have a limit of fifteen members. Moderators of group messages cannot add people who have blocked them to groups.

If a user gets added to a group that has another member that they have blocked, they will see a warning that someone they've blocked is in the thread with an option to remove themselves from the thread.

By default, messages from people that a user doesn't follow will be separated into the "Requests" tab and require the user to tap on them to view the content.

"If you would no longer like to receive messages from a user you have an existing message thread with, you can block the user," the FAQ read.