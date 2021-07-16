Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Clubhouse launches a new messaging system, Backchannel
It supports both one on one messaging and group chat.
Social audio room platform Clubhouse, in its latest update, has launched a new messaging system called Backchannel. The update has been rolled out for all Android and IOS.
Backchannel supports both one on one messaging and group chat. It has an optional second inbox for message requests.
The feature Can help users discuss their rooms in real-time.
"If you’re a speaker, you can use Backchannel to chat with your co-hosts, plan what question to ask next, or decide who to pull up from the audience. If you’re a listener, you can chat with your other friends in the audience any time you’re in a room. Just tap the airplane icon—or swipe left—to access the chat thread," Clubhouse explained in a blog.post.
It can also be used to send and receive questions from the audience as well as coordinate with other users while planning events.
Users can access Backchannel by tapping on the airplane icon on the bottom right of the app home screen and inside of rooms. From there, they will be able to see their messages. Users can also create private or group messages by tapping the pen and paper icon in the top right corner.
They can also search to find a user to create a new thread.
Users can send messages by tapping the airplane icon on a user's profile. This icon will only be visible if the user has messages turned on to everyone or follows the user.
"People you follow can message you and their messages will appear in the main tab," it said.
"Messages from people you don't follow go to your Requests inbox. To see these messages, go to the Backchannel and tap on Requests at the bottom of the screen. From there, you can tap in to see the content, or not open them if you'd like," it further explained in an FAQ.
By default, anyone on Clubhouse can send other user message requests. Users can choose to turn this setting off and only receive messages from people they follow by tapping the three dots at the top of the Backchannel.
In a group message, anyone can message the group even if they don't follow each other, and everyone can view messages in the group.
Only the group moderator can add and remove other group members, but everyone always can leave the group themself, it said.
Currently, groups have a limit of fifteen members. Moderators of group messages cannot add people who have blocked them to groups.
If a user gets added to a group that has another member that they have blocked, they will see a warning that someone they've blocked is in the thread with an option to remove themselves from the thread.
By default, messages from people that a user doesn't follow will be separated into the "Requests" tab and require the user to tap on them to view the content.
"If you would no longer like to receive messages from a user you have an existing message thread with, you can block the user," the FAQ read.
