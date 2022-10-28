Elon Musk, who took control of Twitter on October 28, tweeted: “the bird is freed”. The new boss of Twitter has been tweeting about the platform, its content, its users, etc., continuously for the past several months.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

In one of his twitter polls in March, he posed a question if the platform rigorously adheres to the principle of free speech. He also said free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. His tweet following this poll said: “The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.”

Of the more than 20 lakh votes polled, nearly 70 per cent of the users said the platform does not adhere to the principle of free-speech.