Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

Elon Musk tweeted Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!," tweeted Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!



This actually happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Musk earlier said that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

He said his team would test "a random sample of 100 followers" on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to a question prompted Twitter's accusation.

When a user asked Musk to “elaborate on the process of filtering bot accounts,” he replied, “I picked 100 as the sample size number because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate.”

Any sensible random sampling process is fine. If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling.



I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022