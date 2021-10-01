Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Facebook enables group cross-app communication on Instagram and Messenger
Facebook will now let users start cross-app group chats with both Messenger and Instagram friends. The social media major had announced cross-app messaging between Messenger and Instagram last year.
According to Facebook, over 70 per cent of eligible users on Instagram have updated to the new Messenger. “To build on this great momentum, we’re excited to announce the launch of group cross-app communication,” Facebook said in a post.
With this update, users will be able to start group chats between their Instagram and Messenger contacts. They can leverage chat themes and custom reactions to further customise these cross-app group chats.
It is also introducing polls feature to Instagram DMs and group chats with friends across Messenger and Instagram. It has also created Group Typing Indicators to show users when others are typing in a group chat.
Watch Together
Furthermore, users can also use the Watch Together feature across Instagram. They will be able to watch their favourite content directly from your Instagram feed together with their friends. “Just start a video chat within Instagram, scroll to the post you want to share then click on the share button and Watch Together,” Facebook explained.
It will be adding exclusive content from Cardi B, Steve Aoki and Travis Barker to the platform.
The social media major also detailed privacy controls for the new cross-app group communication feature. “You’ll still have the same controls over who can reach you. With delivery controls, you decide who reaches your Chats List, who goes to your Message Request folder, and who can’t message or call you," it said.
