Facebook Oversight Board to announce decision related to Trump ban in the coming weeks

Facebook Oversight Board will announce its decision related to the ban on Former United States President Donald Trump on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks.

The independent review body was supposed to announce the decision in 90 days, however, the deadline has been extended to review over 9000 responses received about the case.

“The Board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks. We extended the public comments deadline for this case, receiving 9,000+ responses,” the Board said in a tweet.

“The Board’s commitment to carefully reviewing all comments has extended the case timeline, in line with the Board’s bylaws. We will share more information soon,” it said.

Multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat had taken action against Trump’s account after the US Capitol Hill riots in January.

The ban on Facebook and Instagram is being reviewed by the Facebook Oversight Board.

Twitter, meanwhile has called for public input for the development of its policy framework for world leaders on the platform.

Separately, as per reports, Trump is planning to return to social media by launching his own platform, one of Trump’s senior advisors told Fox News last month.

"I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," said Trump senior adviser Jason Miller had said as quoted by a Fox News report.