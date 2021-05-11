Facebook tests prompt encouraging users to read news articles before sharing them

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Facebook tests prompt encouraging users to read news articles before sharing them
Last year Twitter launched a prompt feature that asked users to read articles before re-tweeting them
Facebook is testing a new feature that will prompt users to read articles before they share the same.
“We’re testing a way to promote more informed sharing of news articles. If you share a news article link you haven’t opened, we’ll show a prompt encouraging you to open it and read it, before sharing it with others,” Facebook said in a tweet from its official Newsroom account.
The social media major’s new feature is similar to a prompt launched by Twitter last year. Twitter began testing the prompt that asked users to read articles before they shared the same last year. It prompted users to read articles that they hadn’t opened on Twitter before re-tweeting them.
Later that year, it had announced that it would prompt users on Android and iOS to read any website link before re-tweeting.
The prompt is made to curb the spread of misinformation on these platforms. Facebook’s prompt warns users that “Sharing articles without reading them may mean missing key facts.”
Social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, have been criticised for growing misinformation on their platforms, especially amid Covid-19. The companies have taken various steps to combat the same.
