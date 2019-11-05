Facebook undergoes rebranding

Social media giant Facebook has undergone a rebranding exercise. The company brand includes a new logo that features the name of the social platform written in all capital letters.

In a blog post, Facebook's Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio explained how Facebook is updating the company "branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. We are introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding''.

The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalisation to create visual distinction between the company and app, the company said, intending to let its users know that its subsidiaries are part of the parent company. Instagram and WhatsApp will now say they are from FACEBOOK.

Advertisers that Business Line spoke to have said the rebrand is an attempt to differentiate the many products from the parent, with the rebranding also being construed as the brand looking to unify all the products.

The rebranding exercise also has a shifting colour scheme that highlights Instagram’s purple gradient and WhatsApp’s green tint.

This June, Facebook began its rebranding process adding 'from Facebook' taglines to its products. However, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly unsatisfied with the credit Facebook was getting for owning Instagram and WhatsApp.