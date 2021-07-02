Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
FB takes down 30 million pieces of offensive content
Files the first monthly compliance report under the new IT rules
Facebook said it removed nearly 30 million pieces of content under 10 categories of violations in the month to June 15. The disclosure is part of Facebook’s compliance report under the new IT rules. The removed content include hate speech, bullying and harassment, adult nudity and sexual activity, terrorist propaganda and spam.
“Over the years, we have consistently invested in technology, people, and processes to further our agenda of keeping users safe and secure and enable them to express themselves freely on our platform.
“We use a combination of Artificial Intelligence, reports from our community, and reviews by our teams to identify and review content against our policies. We’ll continue to add more information and build on these efforts towards transparency as we evolve this report,” said a Facebook spokesperson.
Tracking by AI, ML systems
This is the first edition of the monthly India Report under the Intermediary Guidelines, 2021. More than 90 per cent of the content removed was through Facebook’s AI system.
“The rate at which we can proactively detect potentially violating content is high for some violations, meaning we find and flag most content before users do. This is especially true where we have been able to build machine learning technology that automatically identifies content that might violate our standards,” Facebook said in its report.
Facebook removed 25 million spam messages, 3.1 lakh pieces of hate speech, 2.5 million violent/graphic content, and 1.8 million adult and sexual activity in the 10 categories.
Instagram cleansing
On Instagram, 6.9 lakh pieces of information related to suicide, 53,000 hate speech, 5,800 terrorist propaganda were among the nine categories of violation.
Instagram reported 2.03 million ‘content actioned’ in the same time period, across the same categories, except for spam. “The metric for ‘spam’ on Instagram is not available yet. We are working on new methods to measure and report this metric,” the company stated.
Better overview
“Disclosures and transparency reports have been there for a while, but were majorly for posts reported by the government. With the monthly compliance report, we will have a better overview of the type and number of content pieces taken down. There could be issues with the IT rules, but the transparency on content is a good decision,” Prasanth Sugathan, legal director, SFLC.in, told BusinessLine.
