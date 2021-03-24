Flipkart introduces Bengali, Odia language support on its platform

Walmart-owned e-tailer, Flipkart has introduced Bengali and Odia language support on its platform.

The introduction of Bengali and Odia is in line with Flipkart’s aim of leveraging locally developed language solutions to help bring the next 200 million customers on board with e-commerce, it said in a release.

With the two new languages, the Flipkart app is now available in 7 Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi, developed in a span of over 18 months.

Usage trends suggest over 95 per cent of the customers who opted for a vernacular language experience continued with the same, showcasing customers’ acceptance of these capabilities.

From display banners to category pages and product descriptions, the e-tailer claims it will offer end-to-end Bengali and Odia experience by utilizing a mix of translation and transliteration of over 5.4 million words on the platform. This includes transliteration of terms such as EMI, delivery, filter, cart and OTP instead of simply translating them to enable better resonance with the native experience, helping users get acquainted with e-commerce terminologies.

According to Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, with the inclusion of Bengali and Odia, the company is further doubling down on its efforts and making deep investments in technology.

“In addition to this, we are also creating a shared value for millions of sellers, MSMEs, artisans and ecosystem partners across the country through use of technology while democratising commerce in India,” he said.