Flipkart introduces Bengali, Odia language support on its platform

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Flipkart introduces Bengali, Odia language support on its platform
Walmart-owned e-tailer, Flipkart has introduced Bengali and Odia language support on its platform.
The introduction of Bengali and Odia is in line with Flipkart’s aim of leveraging locally developed language solutions to help bring the next 200 million customers on board with e-commerce, it said in a release.
With the two new languages, the Flipkart app is now available in 7 Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi, developed in a span of over 18 months.
Usage trends suggest over 95 per cent of the customers who opted for a vernacular language experience continued with the same, showcasing customers’ acceptance of these capabilities.
From display banners to category pages and product descriptions, the e-tailer claims it will offer end-to-end Bengali and Odia experience by utilizing a mix of translation and transliteration of over 5.4 million words on the platform. This includes transliteration of terms such as EMI, delivery, filter, cart and OTP instead of simply translating them to enable better resonance with the native experience, helping users get acquainted with e-commerce terminologies.
According to Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, with the inclusion of Bengali and Odia, the company is further doubling down on its efforts and making deep investments in technology.
“In addition to this, we are also creating a shared value for millions of sellers, MSMEs, artisans and ecosystem partners across the country through use of technology while democratising commerce in India,” he said.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE