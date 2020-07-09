Here’s all you need to know about Intel’s Thunderbolt 4

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1109 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1095108011201135 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Meghmani Organics at current levels. The stock has ...
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Here’s all you need to know about Intel’s Thunderbolt 4
Intel on Wednesday detailed its next-generation universal cable connectivity solution, the Thunderbolt 4.
Intel’s “one port to rule them all” builds on its predecessors and will deliver increased speeds with minimum performance requirements, expanded capabilities and USB4 specification compliance, the US chipmaker said.
The Thunderbolt 4 will be integrated with Intel’s upcoming mobile PC processors, dubbed “Tiger Lake.”
Thunderbolt 4 will deliver speeds up to 40 Gbps with data, video and power over a single connection. The interface complies with most industry-standard specifications including USB4, DisplayPort and PCI Express (PCIe). The Thunderbolt 4 is also fully compatible with products based on prior versions of the interface.
It can deliver two 4K displays or one 8K display. It has support for PCIe at 32 Gbps for storage speeds up to 3,000 MBps.
The solution will function with double the minimum video and data requirements of its predecessor, Thunderbolt 3.
Intel, with the Thunderbolt 4, has further increased requirements for device manufacturers in order to integrate the solution with their products. Devices will require Intel VT-d-based direct memory access (DMA) protection for integrating Thunderbolt 4. This is part of Intel’s detailed security brief to prevent physical DMA attacks.
Intel’s Thunderbolt solution debuted in 2009 has been adopted by premium laptops including Apple’s MacBook Pros, Dell’s XPS series and HP’s Spectre x360.
Intel will deliver its Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series later this year.
“The first computers and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 ports are also expected to be available this year, including laptops based on Intel’s innovation program code-named “Project Athena”,” Intel said.
SHARE