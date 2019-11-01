How to keep your phone and WhatsApp safe from spyware attacks

With growing complaints of messaging platform WhatsApp being compromised by spyware allegedly developed by Israel’s NSO Group, subscribers have been wondering how to protect their privacy from being breached.

The Citizen Lab at the Munk School, based in Toronto, Canada, has prepared an exclusive advisory for victims of this particular attack, giving a step-by-step guidance on staying safe. “While being targeted does not necessarily mean that your device was successfully infected, we believe there are certain steps you can take right away to make your device and online accounts safer,” the advisory said.

Also read: Activists demand judicial probe into WhatsApp snooping

While strongly advocating a change of device in order to get rid of the spyware infection, it has suggested the users log out of all online accounts (Facebook, Gmail, Yahoo!, Amazon, Dropbox, Hotmail and such accounts). It also wants victims to change passwords. “Replacing the device that was targeted is the only way to be certain that your Android phone is safe,” it said.

In case the replacement can't happen now, users can still benefit from other steps such as logging out from their online accounts and changing passwords. The users have also been told to keep their apps updated.