Instagram Live adds moderation tools

Instagram Live creators now have the luxury of controlling trolls and comments. Instagram has enabled Live creators to add moderators to their streams. The feature can weed out potentially unwanted interactions.

According to Instagram, the moderators can report comments, remove viewers from the stream and turn off comments from a specific user.

Here is how to assign a moderator

A Live streamer will be able to assign moderators by clicking the three dots in the comment section during the Live. A moderator could be chosen from a list of suggested accounts or searched by username. Only one moderator could be assigned to a stream. However, the feature might expand for multiple users in the future.

The chosen moderator will get a pop-up notification. The viewers will also be notified that the stream is moderated by someone. Nevertheless, the moderator can withdraw at any point in time.

It comes as a bit of surprise that Instagram has just enabled the addition of moderators for its Live. Instagram Live was introduced in 2016. Moderation has become a necessary staple.

Facebook also supports users to add moderators and tools to remove trolls. Instagram's attempt to support moderators is expected to bring a pleasant experience to Live creators.