hamburger

Social Media

Instagram tests Live Producer tool

Madhu Balaji | July 12 | Updated on: Jul 12, 2022
Instagram tests a tool to let users go live from desktop

Instagram tests a tool to let users go live from desktop

The new Instagram feature allows users to go live from the desktop using software

Instagram is testing a new Live Producer tool, a feature that supports live streams from a desktop using software, including OBS, Streamyard and Streamlabs. According to a TechCrunch report, the feature is still in the testing phase and is yet to be rolled out.

“We are always working on ways to make Instagram Live a meaningful place for shared experiences. We are now testing a way to allow broadcasters to go Live using streaming software with a small group of partners,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch. According to Instagram, the feature supports additional cameras, external microphones and graphics.

To use the new tool, users have to select a streaming software and input their URL and stream key. The URL and stream key will allow users to broadcast the streaming software setup directly to Instagram Live, TechCrunch reported. Users will then have to open the desktop version of Instagram and click the “Add post” button and select “Live” from the dropdown menu.

Published on July 12, 2022
Instagram
social media
desktops
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you