Instagram tests Live Producer tool

Instagram is testing a new Live Producer tool, a feature that supports live streams from a desktop using software, including OBS, Streamyard and Streamlabs. According to a TechCrunch report, the feature is still in the testing phase and is yet to be rolled out.

“We are always working on ways to make Instagram Live a meaningful place for shared experiences. We are now testing a way to allow broadcasters to go Live using streaming software with a small group of partners,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch. According to Instagram, the feature supports additional cameras, external microphones and graphics.

To use the new tool, users have to select a streaming software and input their URL and stream key. The URL and stream key will allow users to broadcast the streaming software setup directly to Instagram Live, TechCrunch reported. Users will then have to open the desktop version of Instagram and click the “Add post” button and select “Live” from the dropdown menu.