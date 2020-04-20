JioSaavn launches YourCast for Indian podcasters

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
JioSaavn launches YourCast for Indian podcasters
BL25_podcast.jpg
BL25_podcast.jpg
JioSaavn, an Indian online music streaming service and a digital distributor of Bollywood, has launched YourCast to open new opportunities for visibility and audience development for approved podcasters who can now directly list audio shows to the JioSaavn platform.
According to JioSaavn, YourCast will help create an integrated, end-to-end support ecosystem that empowers independent podcasters with tools to get their stories listened to. The new platform also streamlines the content curation process for podcasters, as they can submit basic details and links to their feed through an online portal. These details will be verified by JioSaavn’s in-house content team for authenticity and quality, after which approved shows will go live eventually.
JioSaavn claims that YourCast will empower users on the streaming service to express their own creative sides by leveraging podcasts. the platform has launched several original podcasts. This includes shows such as #NoFilterNeha, Kahaani Express, Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev, Bhai ke Raapchik Reviews, Mind Voice with RJ Balaji and its ongoing original music podcast series, and Talking Music among others.
Speaking on the launch, Ishani Dasgupta - Lead, Podcast Partnerships at JioSaavn, said, “ Our mission is to help content creators and podcasters maximize their reach, visibility, and engagement. Creators (with YourCast) will now be able to make their content available to a large and diverse audience base through the click of a button, Platform users will have a large array of culturally relevant podcasts spanning topics and genres that cater to every interest.”
As per the streaming trends on the JioSaavn platform, categories such as music, film & tv, stories & culture, crime, chat shows, sports & recreation, and news & politics are popular with India’s millennial. While the audience for podcasts is the highest in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, a significant number of listeners also hail from tier-2 cities such as Patna, Lucknow, and Bhopal.
JioSaavn said its ‘Podcast for Everyone' consumer campaign highlights the depth of inclusive audio content spanning interests and language preferences, offering a relevant podcast for everyone on the platform.
The company further claims that since 2016, the platform has registered a 10 times increase in its podcasting catalogue and created over 200 hours of original content across a variety of culturally-relevant categories.
SHARE