JioSaavn launches YourCast for Indian podcasters

JioSaavn, an Indian online music streaming service and a digital distributor of Bollywood, has launched YourCast to open new opportunities for visibility and audience development for approved podcasters who can now directly list audio shows to the JioSaavn platform.

According to JioSaavn, YourCast will help create an integrated, end-to-end support ecosystem that empowers independent podcasters with tools to get their stories listened to. The new platform also streamlines the content curation process for podcasters, as they can submit basic details and links to their feed through an online portal. These details will be verified by JioSaavn’s in-house content team for authenticity and quality, after which approved shows will go live eventually.

JioSaavn claims that YourCast will empower users on the streaming service to express their own creative sides by leveraging podcasts. the platform has launched several original podcasts. This includes shows such as #NoFilterNeha, Kahaani Express, Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev, Bhai ke Raapchik Reviews, Mind Voice with RJ Balaji and its ongoing original music podcast series, and Talking Music among others.

Speaking on the launch, Ishani Dasgupta - Lead, Podcast Partnerships at JioSaavn, said, “ Our mission is to help content creators and podcasters maximize their reach, visibility, and engagement. Creators (with YourCast) will now be able to make their content available to a large and diverse audience base through the click of a button, Platform users will have a large array of culturally relevant podcasts spanning topics and genres that cater to every interest.”

As per the streaming trends on the JioSaavn platform, categories such as music, film & tv, stories & culture, crime, chat shows, sports & recreation, and news & politics are popular with India’s millennial. While the audience for podcasts is the highest in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune, a significant number of listeners also hail from tier-2 cities such as Patna, Lucknow, and Bhopal.

JioSaavn said its ‘Podcast for Everyone' consumer campaign highlights the depth of inclusive audio content spanning interests and language preferences, offering a relevant podcast for everyone on the platform.

The company further claims that since 2016, the platform has registered a 10 times increase in its podcasting catalogue and created over 200 hours of original content across a variety of culturally-relevant categories.