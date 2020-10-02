Online learning providers see rise in new instructors, enrolments

Online learning providers have seen a growth in enrolments, both from professionals and students, on their platforms besides a significant increase in the number of new instructors over the past six months. This has been largely prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to learners opting for online courses.

“In the last few months, we have witnessed a rise of 200 per cent in the enrolments on our platform. In addition to this, the number of new instructors has also gone up by 125 per cent as now they have more time at their disposal,” said Irwin Anand, Managing Director, Udemy India.

Testing times

Currently, edtech businesses are seeing a boom. These testing times have led to reinforcement that what the company is doing will be more relevant even when the pandemic is over, he added.

The San Francisco-headquartered online course provider Udemy allows the experts to develop courses on various topics and share their knowledge. The edtech start-ups are also expanding their horizon and adding more courses on their platforms to meet the increase in the demand for online learning.

“Over the last six months, we have seen a 5x growth in the learner base on our platform with the launch of Great Learning Academy and Great Learning Corporate Academy. This growth has been achieved on the back of increasing demand for programmes in digital competencies such as Data Science, Analytics, AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Digital Business,” said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning.

Another edtech start-up StayQrious, which recently announced approximately $2 million in seed funding from early-stage investors, too saw a demand growing by 10 times in the last few months.

“With the growth in demand for online learning, our plan is to add courses more frequently than what we had initially thought,” said Aanand Srinivas, Founder and CEO, StayQrious.