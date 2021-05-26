Rimix by Rizzle enables users to create personalised short videos

Rimix, a video mixing feature for short videos from Rizzle, is gaining popularity enabling its users to create personalised short videos.

Rizzle, a short video app, is compliant with MeitY social media regulations. The launch of Rimix has been received well, and the Indian short videos app has more exciting features in the pipeline.

One need not have prior knowledge of advanced video editing tools to use Rimix as AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) built-in make it easy for any user to pick and stitch any videos of their choice and create their unique videos.

For fans of Bollywood stars, Rimix allows them to create their video with their favourite stars on the track of their choice while sharing the same screen space.

Sapna Patel, Rizzle’s Director of Marketing, in a statement said, “With Rimix, my goal is to drive Rizzle to 1000x growth.”