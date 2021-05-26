Social Media

Rimix by Rizzle enables users to create personalised short videos

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 26, 2021

A MeitY compliant app has been well received, and it is easy for users to pick and stitch any videos.

Rimix, a video mixing feature for short videos from Rizzle, is gaining popularity enabling its users to create personalised short videos.

Rizzle, a short video app, is compliant with MeitY social media regulations. The launch of Rimix has been received well, and the Indian short videos app has more exciting features in the pipeline.

One need not have prior knowledge of advanced video editing tools to use Rimix as AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning) built-in make it easy for any user to pick and stitch any videos of their choice and create their unique videos.

For fans of Bollywood stars, Rimix allows them to create their video with their favourite stars on the track of their choice while sharing the same screen space.

Sapna Patel, Rizzle’s Director of Marketing, in a statement said, “With Rimix, my goal is to drive Rizzle to 1000x growth.”

Published on May 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

software
cameras and video cameras
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.