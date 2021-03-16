Small group on Facebook driving major doubts around Covid-19 vaccines

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Both birds and humans are migratory creatures, with different parameters for where they choose to settle or ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Small group on Facebook driving major doubts around Covid-19 vaccines
Facebook is preventing such content that propagate misinformation about vaccines
Social media giant Facebook’s recent study revealed that a small group of 111 people is driving major doubts around Covid-19 vaccines, further discouraging people to not take the shots, as per media reports.
The findings suggested that only 10 out of the 638 population segments carry 50 per cent of all vaccine hesitancy content on the social media site.
According to a media report, just 111 users on Facebook contributed half of the vaccine-hesitant theories.
The Facebook report believes that a QAnon connection is pushing such content on the platform to disparage the Covid-19 vaccine and propagate ‘vaccine hesitancy. QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory group based in the United States.
The report said the research is a large-scale attempt to understand the spread of ideas that contribute to vaccine hesitancy, or the act of delaying or refusing a vaccination despite its availability, on social media, a primary source of health information for millions of people.
"While Facebook has banned outright false and misleading statements about coronavirus vaccines since December, a huge realm of expression about vaccines sits in a gray area," it added.
To debunk myths and theories around vaccines and coronavirus, Facebook and Instagram are preventing such content by not allowing advertisements that propagate misinformation about vaccines.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE