Small group on Facebook driving major doubts around Covid-19 vaccines

Social media giant Facebook’s recent study revealed that a small group of 111 people is driving major doubts around Covid-19 vaccines, further discouraging people to not take the shots, as per media reports.

The findings suggested that only 10 out of the 638 population segments carry 50 per cent of all vaccine hesitancy content on the social media site.

According to a media report, just 111 users on Facebook contributed half of the vaccine-hesitant theories.

The Facebook report believes that a QAnon connection is pushing such content on the platform to disparage the Covid-19 vaccine and propagate ‘vaccine hesitancy. QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory group based in the United States.

The report said the research is a large-scale attempt to understand the spread of ideas that contribute to vaccine hesitancy, or the act of delaying or refusing a vaccination despite its availability, on social media, a primary source of health information for millions of people.

"While Facebook has banned outright false and misleading statements about coronavirus vaccines since December, a huge realm of expression about vaccines sits in a gray area," it added.

To debunk myths and theories around vaccines and coronavirus, Facebook and Instagram are preventing such content by not allowing advertisements that propagate misinformation about vaccines.