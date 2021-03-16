Snapchat’s Spotlight platform goes live in India

Snap Inc. on Tuesday announced that Spotlight, its new entertainment platform for user-generated content within Snapchat, is now live in India.

Spotlight surfaces “the most entertaining Snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place and will become tailored to each Snapchatter over time, based on their preferences and favourites,” it said.

It is a dedicated feed within the platform, which is likely to compete with the likes of TikTok and Reels showcasing videos from Snapchat creators.

Spotlight garnered interest from over 100 million users in January. The feed was first announced in November last year. It is now also available in India, Mexico, and Brazil, having launched in 11 countries previously (US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France).

“With over 5 billion Snaps created each day, Spotlight empowers the Snapchat community to express themselves and reach a large audience in a new way,” Snap said.

The content on Spotlight is moderated and doesn’t allow for public comments. Snaps submitted to Spotlight must respect Snap's content guidelines to receive distribution, the company said.

Snap’s $1-million-a-day programme will also be available in India with the launch of Spotlight. The programme will offer Indian Snap creators a chance to earn a share of a $1-million daily fund.

“Snapchatters must be 16 or older, and where applicable, obtain parental consent to earn,” Snap said.