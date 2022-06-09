Telegram may soon launch its premium plan

Telegram is working on a subscription plan called ‘Telegram Premium’. A Telegram Channel that tracks new features on the platform has enlisted some features. As spotted in the latest beta, the premium plan is priced at $4.99 per month.

Telegram Premium features

First, the Telegram Premium member will get a badge — a star icon displayed alongside the profile name.

According to Telegram Info, along with an ad-free experience and premium stickers, the app will allow Telegram Premium subscribers to upload files of sizes up to 4 GB. Without the subscription, users will be able to upload files up to 2 GB. In addition, premium users would not have any speed limits to download media and documents.

Telegram will have the new chat management features, including options to set a default folder for chats, auto-archive chats, and hide messages from users who are not on the contacts list.

Telegram will generate transcripts for voice messages. The plan would also enable users to have new icons for the app. It will introduce exclusive animated reactions to messages. The feature to set animated profile photos is also going behind the paywall.