Telegram Premium is here; likely to cost $5-6/month

Telegram, a cloud-based instant messaging service has over 700 million monthly users and launched its premium subscription plan to monetise a portion of its user base. The platform is among the top five downloaded apps worldwide in 2022, Telegram said in a blog post. It has released version 8.8 on the Apple App Store, which includes some features for both free and premium users.

Telegram Premium features

With Telegram Premium, users can send files up to 4GB, write a longer bio and include a link to it. They can follow up to 1,000 channels, create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, add four accounts to the Telegram app, pin ten chats in the main list, and save up to 400 favourite GIFs and ten favourite stickers, it said.

The users can also convert voice messages to text, ten new emoji reactions, and the usage of premium sticker collections, updated monthly by Telegram artists. According to a TechCrunch report, the monthly subscription would be priced between $5 and $6.

In addition, premium users will be able to organise their chat list and open a custom folder like unread chats instead of all chats. Telegram said non-premium users can download extra-large documents and view stickers sent by premium users.

While working on new features, the Telegram will also release new details to non-premium users. One of them will allow individuals and organisations on Telegram to verify their group, channel or bot and receive a verification badge signalling users they receive messages from a verified source.