Twitter adds Tamil Topics feature to Android, iOS and web users

Twitter has rolled out the ‘Tamil Topics’ feature for users to find relevant and engaging conversations in Tamil across literature, music and poetry. The feature is available to Android, iOS and web users who have set Tamil as the primary language on Twitter.

It will let individuals choose and personalise the content on their Home Timeline, the company said in a statement. The microblogging site first introduced ‘Topics’ in 2019. It added Hindi Topics in 2020 and India-only experiences, including the Cricket Tab experiment and the Cricket Twitter – India Community. Twitter currently has more than 15,000 Topics available across 13 languages.

Twitter India’s head of partners, Cheryl-Ann Couto, said, “Over the years, Twitter has broadened the scope and scale of real-time conversation and connection by providing greater possibilities for intimate and authentic interactions through features such as Spaces.

“Tamil audiences were early adopters of Spaces and to celebrate their enthusiasm we introduced a dedicated #TamilSpaces emoji. With Topics and #OnlyOnTwitter activations in Tamil, such as the recent #FanTweets video with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) and a ‘Voice Tweet from Rajnikanth’ on the occasion of #15YearsOfSivaji, we are bringing relevant and exclusive content to people,” Couto added.