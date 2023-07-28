Twitter has recently announced that Blue verified accounts can now download videos posted to X, the latest platform on Twitter, according to a blog by the company’s Help Center.

As per the blog, all the latest videos posted to X can be downloaded, unless the poster opts out.

The blog also clarifies that individuals above the age of 18 only are eligible for downloads. Separately, only users who follow an individual’s private Twitter Blue account are eligible to view videos posted from the account and download them.

Twitter’s new logo X, now allows video of up to two hours from Twitter Blue accounts.