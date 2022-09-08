Twitter expands its crowdsourced fact-check program

Twitter has announced plans to expand its community fact-check program, Birdwatch, based on a new form of content moderation approach. As per reports, Twitter is expanding the program to half of the total US users.

It had launched the Birdwatch project last year to provide more context to the misleading tweets by seeking more related information from the audience. Earlier, only a bunch of people could view the Birdwatch notes, but all the notes were available publicly on the Birdwatch website.

Amid the Elon Musk and twitter deal chaos, the Birdwatch is left unaffected.

Twitter’s Birdwatch was limited to 15,000 contributors writing fact-checked notes until now. The latest Birdwatch’s expansion plan include adding about 1,000 new contributors each week.

Twitter’s Birdwatch project has pulled up audience interaction on the platform. More people are likely to “like” or retweet content or post that has a Birdwatch note backing it.