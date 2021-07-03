Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Twitter considering `Trusted Friends’ list to help users control who can see their tweets
The social media major is also considering another feature that will let users filter out profanity from conversations
Twitter is considering ways to help users control who can see their tweets including a "Trusted Friends" list.
A Twitter designer (@a_dsgnr) shared two early ideas (via The Verge) to help users control who can see their tweets which were then retweeted by the official Twitter Design account.
These are meant to help users on the platform talk to who they want when they want.
One of these early ideas is to let users create a 'Trusted Friends,' list. They can then tweet to this group directly. In this scenario, the platform may also let users see their trusted friends' Tweets first.
This is relatively similar to the 'Closed Friends' list for Stories on Instagram. Users can create a list of trusted contacts on the platform and send out specific tweets for only this group.
Facets
In a different approach called 'Facets,' the microblogging platform is considering letting users tweet from distinct personas within one account. Users can choose to follow either the whole account or just relevant facets of their account.
These facets could be divided based on home, work, school, etc.
The social media major is also considering another feature that will let users filter out profanity from conversations.
As part of this feature, users can choose the phrases they prefer not to see. These phrases will then be highlighted when other users write replies to their tweets where they can learn more about it or ignore the guidance.
Users can enable automatic actions, like moving violating replies to the bottom of the conversation.
These are all early ideas that Twitter is considering and not the actual features that are being built for now.
Separately, the platform is also testing a new design for the misleading labels introduced last year for select users to provide more context to help them better understand why a Tweet may be misleading.
