Twitter fixes video upload issues on Android, makes uploads faster on Android 9+

Twitter has improved how it processes videos on Android, making video uploads faster on devices running on Android 9+.

Video uploads have been slow for some users on Android. With the latest improvement, it should be faster for users to share videos up to 720p and bitrates of 3.5mbps and lower.

“We know video uploads have been slow for some of you on Android. To fix that, we’ve improved how we process some of them. Now it should be faster to share videos (720p or lower) on Android 9+ –– less waiting, more Tweeting while we work on the same for higher quality videos,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

It now supports intelligent processing and stream remuxing to increase the speed to process locally, as per a tweet from the official Twitter Engineering account. “While this improvement represents our latest evolution for Android video uploads, we’re continuing to improve the upload experience for your high quality videos,” it wrote.

Separately, earlier this week, Twitter rolled back changes to user timelines, removing the tabbed experience following negative feedback from users.

The microblogging platform began testing the feature on iOS last October. The feature lets users switch between two to see either top Tweets (algorithmic feed) or latest Tweets (chronological feed) first. The platform last week had rolled out the feature to everyone on iOS with Android and Web soon to follow. It is now rolling back the tabbed experience.