Twitter lets businesses display location & contact information on their profile

Twitter has announced a new location spotlight feature for professional accounts, similar to info cards, to display addresses, hours of operation and additional contact information.

According to a TechCrunch report, the facility will also allow customers to approach businesses directly via phone, text or DMs. Before rolling out globally, the feature was first available to users in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Businesses can now add Google Maps locations for customers to navigate.

Here is what you should do to add the location spotlight feature to your Twitter professional account:

Step 1: Go to ‘edit professional profile’ and select ‘Profile Spotlight’.

Step 2: Enter your business details, including address, website and contact information, and then click publish.

Professional accounts on Twitter surfaced last year and rolled out to all users in March this year. According to The Verge report, Twitter is also working on a Shop Module, enabling businesses to sell items within social media. In the coming weeks, Twitter will have a ‘professional home’ feature for businesses to track performance and discover product offerings.