Twitter makes updates to improve video quality on platform
Separately announces a new feature that lets users add Topics to Spaces
Twitter has made improvements to the platform to let users watch videos in better quality.
“Some good news: we’ve made updates to improve video quality. Starting today, videos you upload to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience,” Twitter announced from its official Support account on Saturday.
The poor video quality of videos on the platform had long frustrated users. It has now made updates to make videos less pixelated.
Topics for spaces
Separately, it announced a new feature for its live audio rooms, Spaces, that lets users add Topics to Spaces.
“When creating or scheduling a Space, some of you on Android can choose up to 3 Topics to tag it with from a list of our top 10 Topics. BUT it’s only 10 Topics for now and we’ll expand as we build together. English only (also for now!), iOS soon,” read an announcement from the official Spaces account.
Also see: With new updates, Twitter users to get more control and security over tweets
The social media major on Friday also announced a slew of upcoming updates revolving around original content creation on Twitter Spaces, letting users get more control and security over tweets. The social-media giant will also allow users tweet beyond 280 characters.
