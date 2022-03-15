Twitter rolls back changes to timeline, removes tabbed experience

Twitter is rolling back the changes made to its timeline that allowed users the option to switch between two timelines ‘Home’ and ‘Latest.’

The microblogging platform began testing the feature on iOS last October. The feature lets users switch between two to see either top Tweets (algorithmic feed) or latest Tweets (chronological feed) first.

The platform last week rolled out the feature to everyone on iOS with Android and Web soon to follow. It is now rolling back the tabbed experience following negative feedback from users.

“We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We’ve switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

The feature received a lot of pushback from users as it made it difficult to see chronological timeline with the latest tweets first. Many criticised the platform for rolling out the changes at a time when users use the timeline with the latest tweets to get breaking news updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The platform will be exploring other options for the same.