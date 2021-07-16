Social Media

Twitter rolls out captions for voice tweets

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 16, 2021

To view the captions on web, the user has to click the “CC” button”

Twitter is adding captions for its voice tweets feature.

Users will now be able to see automatically generated captions for voice tweets with the new feature.

“We took your feedback and we’re doing the work. To improve accessibility features, captions for voice Tweets are rolling out today. Now when you record a voice Tweet, captions will automatically generate and appear. To view the captions on web, click the “CC” button,” Twitter wrote from its official Support account.

The microblogging platform had begun to test its voice tweets feature in summer last year. Twitter in September last year outlined its plans to improve accessibility on the platform. This included automatic transcription features for audio and video on the platform.

“We’re rolling out voice Tweets to more of you on iOS so we can keep learning about how people use audio. Since introducing the feature in June, we've taken your feedback seriously and are working to have transcription available to make voice Tweets more accessible,” it had said.

“Transcription for audio and video is part of our larger plan to make Twitter accessible for everyone across all features, both existing and new,” it had added.

Captions for voice tweets are now rolling out for users starting today.

Published on July 16, 2021

social media
Twitter
