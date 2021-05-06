Twitter rolls out larger image previews in timeline on mobile

Twitter is rolling out a new feature that improves image crops to display bigger images on the timeline.

The microblogging platform began testing the feature in March. It is now rolling out the feature to general users.

With this, users on Android and iOS will be able to see the media on their timeline as it appears in the Tweet composer when a user uploads the same. This means that they will see the entire image on their time line while scrolling rather than the cropped image that needs to be clicked on to expand.

Twitter users with 600 or more followers can now host a ‘Space’

“A new kind of surprise: show off more of your pic when you Tweet a single image. Now available to everyone on Android and iOS –– how your image looks in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline,” Twitter said from its official support account.

Review of offensive reply

Apart from this, the social media major is also rolling out improved prompts that ask a user to review a potentially harmful or offensive reply.

Twitter acquires reading service Scroll to boost its subscription offering

“In 2020, we tested prompts that encouraged people to pause and reconsider a potentially harmful or offensive reply before they hit send,” Twitter said in a blog post.

“Based on feedback and learnings from those tests, we’ve made improvements to the systems that decide when and how these reminders are sent. Starting today, we’re rolling these improved prompts out across iOS and Android, starting with accounts that have enabled English-language settings,” it said.

The improvements enable the technology to better understand the nuances before prompting users.

“In early tests, people were sometimes prompted unnecessarily because the algorithms powering the prompts struggled to capture the nuance in many conversations and often didn't differentiate between potentially offensive language, sarcasm, and friendly banter,” Twitter said.

“Throughout the experiment process, we analysed results, collected feedback from the public, and worked to address our errors, including detection inconsistencies,” it said.

Twitter’s systems will now consider the nature of the relationship between the author and replier before showing the prompts.

Other improvements

Other improvements include “adjustments to its technology to better account for situations in which language may be reclaimed by under-represented communities and used in non-harmful ways.”

The system will now also be able to more accurately detect strong language, including profanity. It has also created an easier way for people to let Twitter know if they found the prompt helpful or relevant.