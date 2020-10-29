Twitter rolls out Topics feature in India

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
Twitter rolls out Topics feature in India
The microblogging platform rolls out the feature for Indian users in English and Hindi
Twitter on Thursday announced the launch of Topics in India.
The Topics feature will be tailored for Indian users “making it easier for Indians to find, follow and talk about their interests”.
“Topics let people follow specific subjects of their interest, allowing them to see more content on these subjects on their timeline,” Twitter said in an official release.
Users will see tweets from a range of accounts on the topics that they choose to follow.
The microblogging platform has rolled out the Topics feature for Indian users in English and in Hindi, “the most used Indian language on Twitter in India.”
Also read: Social media will have the casting vote
“Within a Hindi Topic, people will be able to see tweets in Devanagari script, as well as Hindi speech, typed in the Roman alphabet,” Twitter said.
Some featured Hindi Topics for India include cities like Agra (आगरा), Patna (पटना) and Pune (पुणे), general interests like Animals (जानवर), Horoscope (राशिफल), Poetry (कविता) and Technology (प्रौद्योगिकी), Sports (खेल) teams and individuals, along with entertainment Topics like Movies (फ़िल्में).
Topics in Hindi will only be available to users whose device settings are in Hindi.
Manish Maheshwari, MD, Twitter India, said: “India is an important market for Twitter. We want to strengthen the service’s value for Indian audiences by giving them more control over what they want to see on their timelines. Topics will allow people to engage with content they love and find people with like-minded interests, empowering them to choose their feed.”
How does it work
Users can follow a particular topic on the Twitter app on Android and iOS. For this, they can select the ‘Topics’ option by clicking on the icon with three horizontal lines on the top left of the app. From there, they will see a list of ‘Suggested Topics’. They can tap the ‘Follow’ button on the topics that interest them. They can also explore a wider list of topics by clicking on the ‘More Topics’ option at the end of the list. Users can also find Topics to follow from the Topics Selector page.
Users can also unfollow a particular topic from the ‘Topics’ section on the app.
To share a particular topic, users can tap on the new share icon on the Topic’s page. It will let a user send a link to the Topic in a Tweet, direct message, or outside of Twitter.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE