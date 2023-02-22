As per a tweet by Twitter Support, the company’s CEO Elon Musk is planning to charge for SMS two-factor authentication (2FA).

Effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method. Other accounts can use an authentication app or security key for 2FA. Learn more here:https://t.co/wnT9Vuwh5n — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 18, 2023

The tweet from Twitter Support stated that effective March 20, 2023, only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication (2FA) method. Other accounts can use an authentication app or security key for 2FA.

To date, Twitter offers three methods of 2FA - text message, authentication app, and security key.

A blogpost on Twitter Inc., said that non-Twitter Blue subscribers that are already enrolled will have 30 days to disable SMS 2FA method and enroll in another methods. After March 20, 2023, Twitter will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method.

Given such deadlines, SMS 2FA is the most used form of authentication in order to log into the app. As per Rachel Tobac, as per site’s data, only 2.6 per cent of Twitter’s user base has 2FA, and the 74 per cent use SMS authentication.

This Twitter 2FA change is nerve-racking because:

1. Only ~2.6% of Twitter users have 2FA on at all (it's essential for preventing easy account takeover)

Of those 2.6%, 74% use text message based 2FA (https://t.co/WXuFydZk17)

