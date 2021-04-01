Twitter to let users add stickers to their Fleets

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Twitter to let users add stickers to their Fleets
Twitter will allow users to add stickers to their Fleets, it has announced.
“Your Fleets just got an upgrade. Now you can express yourself in the conversation with stickers. Add GIFs and Twemojis to a Fleet by tapping the [smiley face] icon, on Android and iOS,” Twitter wrote from its official Twitter Support account.
Fleets are the platform’s ephemeral tweets that are meant to disappear from a profile after 24 hours. Fleets are similar to Stories on Instagram or Snapchat.
Users can now add animated stickers and emojis made by Twitter or search for a GIF. They can then upload a GIF sourced from Tenor and Facebook-owned Giphy (via The Verge).
The microblogging platform had launched its Fleets feature for users last year. Most recently, it enabled users on Android and iOS to turn off replies and reactions on their Fleets via direct messages.
“Hold up, before you post that Fleet...you can now turn off the option for people to send emoji reactions and text replies to your Fleet via DM. On Android (and iOS soon), tap the arrow next to the “Fleet” button, then tap the switch to turn off “Allow Direct Messages”,” Twitter had tweeted from its official Support account.
The social media major later last month had then expanded the test to iOS.
