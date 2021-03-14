Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Twitter to let users on Android turn off emoji reactions, text replies to their Fleets
Twitter will enable users on Android to turn off replies and reactions on their Fleets via direct messages. Fleets are the platform’s ephemeral tweets that are meant to disappear from a profile after 24 hours.
It is introducing a new setting for users on Android that will enable them to turn off the option for other users to send emoji reactions and text replies on their Fleets via DMs.
“Hold up, before you post that Fleet...you can now turn off the option for people to send emoji reactions and text replies to your Fleet via DM. On Android (and iOS soon), tap the arrow next to the “Fleet” button, then tap the switch to turn off ‘Allow Direct Messages`, Twitter tweeted from its official support account.
The social media platform had rolled out the Fleets feature to users globally in November last year.
Apart from this, the microblogging platform is also testing new features along with its audio-based social media platform, Twitter Spaces, on mobile.
Most recently, it announced two new tests to improve how people share media on the platform.
On one of the tests, users on Android and iOS will be able to see the media on their timeline as it appears in the Tweet composer when a user uploads the same. This means that they will see the entire image on their timeline while scrolling rather than the cropped image that needs to be clicked on to expand. In the second test, it will enable users to share 4k images on Android and iOS.
