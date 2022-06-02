WhatsApp bans over 16 lakh Indian accounts in April

WhatsApp banned over 16 lakh accounts in India in April. According to WhatsApp’s latest User Safety Monthly Report, issued in accordance with the IT rules, the platform banned 1,666,000 Indian accounts between April 1 and April 30, 2022.

The instant messaging platform has taken actions based on grievances received from users or for violation of laws/ its terms of service. WhatsApp disclosed that it received 844 grievance reports, and it actioned 123 of them. It banned 122 accounts based on appeals it received.

As per the report, WhatsApp has deployed tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform. It said, “We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred.”

According to the WhatsApp framework, the platform has sophisticated machine learning systems to detect abusive behaviour and ban suspicious accounts at registration, during messaging, and in response to user reports. Meta-owned messaging platform banned 1,805,000 Indian accounts in March 2022.