WhatsApp clone — GB WhatsApp — is spying on Indian users’ chats, according to the T2 2022 Threat Report by cybersecurity research firm, ESET. The third-party unofficial application is not available on Google Play Store but could be installed via APK file.

The report noted that India is among the countries with the highest Android trojan detections. Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently banning accounts that use unsupported apps, according to the report. Android threat detection surged 9.5 per cent in 2022, the report said.

How to safeguard the device from malware?

Refrain from downloading apps from sources other than the Play Store.

Do not download unofficial tweaked versions of an application.

Reset the smartphone if you think your device is infected or your data is compromised.